How to download latest Minecraft APK

Minecraft has solidified its position as one of the biggest games of all-time, charting on Number 2 as the highest-selling video game in history.

Minecraft has only gone from strength to strength with each passing year, and its influence on the game industry has been undeniable. The game is available on multiple platforms, including Android and iOS devices.

As mobile gaming has grown to become a legitimate handheld gaming platform, several huge games have been ported over to Android and iOS platforms.

Mojang, not the one to stay behind on a new trend, also has a smartphone variant for Minecraft called Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

The game is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices for a very reasonable price, and the latest version can be downloaded straight from the Store.

How to download Minecraft new update

Download link of Minecraft: Google Play Store Link

To update your game to the latest 1.16.10 version of Minecraft: Pocket Edition, simply open the Google Play Store and select 'Update' in case your app hasn't been updated automatically.

The 1.16.10 update fixes several bugs present in the game, but the rest of the game remains virtually the same. Apart from the bug fixes, there are no new additions to the game.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition is a competent Android version of the original game on PC and Consoles, and retains much of the same features and modes available on other platforms.

"Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off dangerous mobs."

- Google Play Store Description

The 1.16.10 update isn't that large in size, and weighs only 100 MB.