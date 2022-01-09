How to download latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 APK for Android devices in 2022

Since the game's initial release, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite have made numerous updates, eventually adding various distinct elements. As a result, whenever a new version is released, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the player base.

The latest release of the battle royale title is the 0.22.1 version. It can be directly obtained by those with the 0.22.0 update after completing an in-game patch. The size of the same is approximately 192.33 MB.

Note: Gamers from India should not download PUBG Mobile Lite because of the ban and instead play BGMI.

Detailed step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version using APK file (2022)

As previously stated, gamers who have the 0.22.0 update installed on their devices simply need to complete an in-game patch.

Meanwhile, those who do not have the 0.22.0 version will first need to download it using the APK file, accessible on the PUBG Mobile Lite website. These are the steps they can follow to accomplish this:

Step 1: Gamers should navigate to the game's website using any web browser. A link to it is provided below for their convenience:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Tap here.

Step 2: Individuals will see an option that says 'APK Download,' and the APK file will begin to download when they click on it.

Clicking on this icon will commence the download for the APK file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The APK file for the 0.22.0 version is 714 MB in size, so players must have enough storage before starting the download procedure.

Step 3: Once the file gets downloaded, the installation can start after toggling the 'Install from Unknown Source' setting.

This is the in-game patch that has to be done to get the 0.22.1 version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Finally, they can open the application and complete the in-game update for 0.22.1. After its end, players can sign in to their accounts and enjoy the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile.

Also Read Article Continues below

The file can be reinstalled in the event of a parsing error during the installation. Furthermore, they can re-download the APK and repeat the steps outlined above if that does not resolve the issue.

Edited by Srijan Sen