How to download latest PUBG Mobile Lite update on low-end Android devices (March 2022)

PUBG Mobile Lite has been one of the most successful battle royale games available for Android devices. It was launched as a compressed version of Krafton's flagship battle royale title PUBG Mobile, focusing on competing with Garena's juggernaut, Free Fire.

Catering to lower-end AOS smartphone users, PUBG Mobile Lite has registered over 100 million installs on the Google Play Store. The numbers have only soared since the game's release in 2019, and developers have successfully maintained the active userbase of PUBGM's Lite variant.

Fans have also witnessed consistent updates on PUBG Mobile and are awaiting the 0.23.0 version's launch. Although the patch update (0.23.0) will not arrive this month, players can upgrade their game to the most recent version, 0.22.1, by following the steps given below:

Note: The game and its official website are banned in India. Therefore, Indian users should not install the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite: A step-by-step guide for the download process on the low-end smartphones

The two most common ways to download the latest update for the Lite variant -- Google Play Store and the game's official website. Players can install the update via Google Play by clicking here, but it won't allow them the luxury to pause and continue the download.

Therefore, users, especially those with lower-end devices, should download the game from the official website. They can follow the following steps to learn more about the download process:

Step 1: Open the game's official website in any web browser or click here to redirect to the same.

Download the game using official website (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: Tap on the "Download" option given at the top of the screen and choose "APK Download."

Step 3: Sometimes, the browser warns the users with a pop-up; players need to confirm the download by tapping "Ok."

PUBG Mobile Lite has a download size of 713.62 MB (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Step 4: The file will start downloading, which users can easily monitor by pausing or continuing.

Install the app (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Step 5: After the download is complete, players will need to install the APK. Allow the installation from unknown resources if the setting is not active.

Additional file has a size of 356.33 MB (Image via Krafton)

Step 6: Open the game and download additional files; after downloading, restart the app.

Once the process is complete, players can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite in the latest 0.22.1 version without any hassle. However, if any error occurs and the file is not installed, players will have to download it again and repeat the process.

