How to download latest PUBG Mobile Update APK and OBB

Here's the download link and a step by step procedure to download the latest PUBG Mobile APK and OBB 2020.

The latest PUBG Mobile update will release on July 7.

PUBG Mobile has grown enormously and the active player base for the game has been increasing over the past few months. With over 500 million+ downloads and a 4.3-star rating, PUBG Mobile has become the number one battle royale game on the Google Play Store.

As we all know, PUBG Mobile can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. However, besides this conventional method, the game can be also installed by downloading the APK and OBB files from an external authorized site. Many players prefer this method as they face specific device-related issues while installing it from the Play Store.

Therefore, by following some simple guidelines, one can install PUBG Mobile through the same method. Before moving to the installation process, make sure your phone has a 4GB of free storage space to accommodate the game.

Steps to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Update APK and OBB 2020:

Download link of the latest PUBG Mobile APK and OBB: https://bit.ly/3eN86ad

After downloading both the files, follow the steps mentioned below to install PUBG Mobile on your device:

Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is completed, create a new folder "com.tencent.ig" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and log in to your account.

Note: The size of the APK file is 50 MB and that of the OBB file is 1.63 GB. In case the downloaded file shows an error, "There was a problem parsing the package," then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and install them again.

After following the aforementioned steps, you will be all set to enter your first battle royale match in PUBG Mobile. Along with this, various maps and modes are also available so that the game doesn't feel monotonous.