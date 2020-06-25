How to download Livik map in PUBG Mobile BETA

The 0.19.3 beta version for PUBG Mobile is now available for download.

Players can enjoy try out the various features before they are incorporated into the game.

PUBG Mobile has millions of players playing the game from around the world. Some of the reasons behind the game's huge player base are the constant updates, new features, and events being brought to the game.

Tencent Games have wasted no time in releasing the 0.19.3 beta version of PUBG Mobile which has various new features.

With the beta version is out, players from across the world can try out the new features before they are incorporated into PUBG Mobile.

Players can witness several changes, including a new map named ‘Livik’ which the players can try out. The map earlier featured in the previous beta of PUBG Mobile, and is being called a secret map for now. Also, there are numerous other changes that have been made.

The map features various terrains and appears to be a combination of different maps. There has been a recent announcement by PUBG Mobile on their twitter account that his map will be added soon.

Here are the steps that the players can follow to download the 0.19.3 beta

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile Beta

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Step 1: Download the APK file of the beta version of the game from the official discord server of PUBG Mobile or click the link mentioned below.

Step 2: Install the app. It is essential to enable the 'install from unknown source' option.

Step 3: Open the game and login as a guest or use Facebook.

Step 4: Players can play the game as usual and test the new features.

It is recommended to log in trough a guest account as it is just a beta version.

To download and install the beta version of PUBG Mobile, make sure your device meets the minimum requirements. Since this is a beta version, it might not be quite stable and might contain in-game bugs and glitches which the players are expected to report.