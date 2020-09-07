How to download Mortal Shell on PC: System requirements, step-by-step guide

Mortal Shell by Cold Symmetry seemingly popped its head up out of nowhere, and could very well be the biggest surprise of 2020. The year has been filled with quality games right from the start, and more are yet to come.

Mortal Shell is a visually stunning game from the get-go, and while it does bring potential players in with a gorgeous art style, it also punishes ruthlessly. In the vein of a myriad of soulslike games, Mortal Shell is quickly making a name for itself in the gaming community.

While some people still eagerly await Elden Ring from FromSoftware, for fans looking to scratch that soulslike-shaped itch, Mortal Shell might be their best bet.

How to download Mortal Shell on PC?

Mortal Shell was released on August 18 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game is not yet available on Steam, but players can still grab a copy from the Epic Games Store, which is just as viable.

In order to download games from the Epic Games Store, players will require an Epic Games Account. They can make one by following these steps:

1) Select "Sign in" from the top-right corner of the screen, alongside the Get Epic Games option, on the Epic Games website.

2) Create an account using 'Sign Up', or 'Sign In' using existing accounts.

3) You can purchase the game before downloading the Launcher, then complete the download from there. However, downloading the Epic Games Launcher first is recommended.

4) From the homepage, select Get Epic Games to download the Launcher.

Once the app has finished downloading, simply log in using your credentials and follow the steps to download the game.

Mortal Shell on Epic Games Store

1) Search for 'Mortal Shell' in the search bar.

2) Select the 'Buy Now' button to purchase the game.

3) Once the payment process is complete, the download will commence shortly.

The game will show up in the player's Library once the download has finished.

Minimum Requirements: