How to download new PUBG Mobile Lite update APK on low-end devices

The most recent update for PUBG Mobile Lite is version 0.22.0, released a few months ago. It was essentially focused on adding cosmetic items and was responsible for introducing several unique ones like upgraded gun skins for SCAR and other weapons.

Players can download it directly to their devices from the Google Play Store (Click here to visit the Play Store page). Alternatively, they are provided with the ability to use the APK file and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is presently banned in India. Thus, players cannot download the game. They are instead recommended to play BGMI.

PUBG Mobile Lite new version: Step-by-step guide to download the APK file

Step 1: They first have to head over to the game's official website, where the APK file can be found.

To visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website, use this link.

APK file is a way for players to install the new version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: After reaching there, individuals will be able to see an option reading "APK Download." Upon clicking on that, the download for the latest file will start.

To put it simply, the latest version of this game comes in at roughly 714 MB in terms of size. As a result, downloading and installing the game requires a sufficient amount of space which users will have to ensure that they have on their device.

Once the file finally gets downloaded on their device, gamers can successfully proceed ahead and install the lighter version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Players must first toggle the "Install from Unknown Source" setting.

Gamers can sign in using any one of the platforms to play the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Then, they should install the APK file that they had earlier downloaded. Users can subsequently enjoy the game and log in using their existing accounts.

If a parsing error occurs during installation, gamers are advised to reinstall the APK file. However, in case the issue remains, users can attempt downloading it from the website again.

