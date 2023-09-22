How to download and play the EA FC 24 trial?

EA FC 24 is now out on all platforms, including PC and consoles, and those with Ultimate Edition will be able to access all gameplay modes. However, there's an alternate way to try out the game before making a purchase. Through EA FC 24 trial, players can enjoy up to 10 hours of full gameplay features and modes. The trial is available on almost all the platforms, with the exception of the Nintendo Switch.

It works via the EA Play subscription plan that's currently available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. While the conditions of the trial are uniform on all, there are slight differences that must be remembered. Irrespective of the platform, players can enjoy FC 24 for up to 10 hours without spending anything other than the cost of the EA Play subscription.

How to download the FC 24 trial on consoles

The process of getting hold of the trial is uniform, although, for Xbox users, EA Play will be incorporated with Game Pass. If they have Game Pass Ultimate, they can enjoy the trial on both PC and consoles. There's no similar advantage for PS Plus users, who can only use their membership on PS5 and PS4 consoles.

The process is easy and straightforward to do.

Open the digital store on your platform.

Search up FC 24.

It will load results for all the available editions. Choose the one that's applicable to your platform.

There's a small option button on the screen that allows you to change the edition of your choice.

You'll find the EA Play trial option at the same place.

Once you confirm, you'll unlock up to 10 hours of gameplay.

Just download and play.

Do note that the trial will begin once you load the game for the first time. If you choose to take a break in between, that won't be included in your quota of 10 hours.

Getting FC 24 trial on PC

The situation is more complex on PC, as you can get the game on the EA app, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Out of these three, the first two come with an EA Play subscription.

Those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will enjoy the EA Play trial on PC by default. This can be used via the EA app, and if you want to do the same on Steam, you'll have to purchase a separate subscription.

On the EA app, search for the game.

Along with the options to purchase, you'll be able to activate your trial.

On Steam, you have to go to the perks under your EA Play section.

You'll find several games available on a time-limited trial, including the latest football video game as well.

You can then choose to activate it and download it on Steam. Do note that you'll still need the EA app open to run the game, even via Steam.

Irrespective of the platform, you can convert your trial to a full purchase. You'll retain all the progress you make on your FC 24 trial and enjoy a 10% discount, which is applicable thanks to your EA Play membership.