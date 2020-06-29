How to download and play Fortnite on Android in 2020?

Fortnite is the most popular Battle Royale game in North America, and has a large & dynamic user base.

In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know to download the game on your mobiles.

As a result, Fortnite was also released for Android, with fans able to compete in the familiar battle royale surrounds that they have played on PCs and consoles. Further, the one thing Fortnite has done brilliantly is that it releases the same equipment, map and other updates that it releases on the console and PC versions of the game.

This not only allows users to transition smoothly, but you don’t have to learn any mobile-specific game behavior as well, because it basically is the same game!

The game is powered by Unreal Engine 4, the same mobile game engine that is used for some top games such as Konami’s E-football 2020 and Asphalt 9. Further, unlike its competitors, users can log onto the same ID that they use on PCs or consoles, and play the game on the go. This not just improves the overall experience, but also allows them to play the game and complete all daily and weekly challenges while travelling.

How to download Fortnite on your devices

To download the game, all you have to do is search for it on Google’s Play Store, and if your device and country is supported as of now, you will be able to download the game. The beta version was around 1.88 GB, and the final version can be anywhere between 1.56 to 2.98 GB, depending upon the mobile phone that you have. iOS users have to download only 1.14 to 1.76 GB of data!

While the game is available on the Play Store, we have made your job a tad bit easier. To download the game now, you can use your phone’s phone scanner to scan the below code, which will take you directly to the download page:

Although the minimum requirements for Fortnite mobile are a bit higher than its competitors, the game is still good to go for most low to mid-range phones. You need at least 3 GB of RAM, and have to have at least Android 8 installed on your phone. Further, a relatively older GPU chipset will comfortably do the job, with users reporting that the game is compatible with Adreno 530, or higher.

The one thing that might prove to be a bit of a hiccup is the 3 GB space that Fortnite requires, but considering the quality of gameplay and every other factor mentioned already, deleting things and making space on your phone is surely worth the trouble!