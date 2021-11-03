How to download PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta APK file on Android devices

PUBG Mobile has a fixed schedule for updates, and they are released approximately once every two months. With their introduction, the developers offer new features, taking the gameplay experience to the next level. Thus, the community waits for updates with great anticipation.

Around a week ago, the beta version for the next iteration, i.e., 1.7, was released. Users can download it using the APK file and then check out the various upcoming features that the developers have incorporated.

Note: Due to PUBG Mobile's ban in India, players should not download the game or even the beta version. It is recommended that they play BGMI instead.

Detailed steps to download PUBG Mobile 1.7 update using APK file

The developers haven't added a binding/invitation code function this time around, and gamers can directly access the beta. Here are the links to the two different files made available:

APK for Android x64 (64-bit): Click here

APK for Android x86 (32-bit): Click here

Because these files are 664 MB and 585 MB in size, users must have sufficient space on their smartphones before downloading them.

Steps of installation

Step 1: First, they should download one of the two APK files of the PUBG Mobile 1.7 update from the above links.

Step 2: Upon completion of the download, individuals can toggle the "Install from Unknown Source" setting. The APK file can then be installed on the device.

Resource packs can be downloaded by players after opening the beta version (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: After that, gamers can open the PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta application. They will subsequently have the option to choose between the two resource packs:

Low-spec resource pack: 205.6MB

205.6MB HD resource Pack: 368.8MB

Players can log in to play the latest 1.7 beta (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 4: Once the resource pack download is complete, players can log in through the "Guest" option to try out the beta.

If they experience a parsing error during PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta installation, users must reinstall the APK file. They can also download the file again and repeat the above procedures in case the problem persists.

