Amid escalating tensions between India and China, the Indian government on Wednesday announced the ban of 118 applications in the country. The list included the names of two of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Since the announcement, players have been desperately looking for alternatives for the games.

PUBG Mobile Korea is one of the most popular alternative versions of PUBG Mobile. Since it was not included in the list of apps that were banned, players are now looking for a way to download the game. However, PUBG Mobile Korea is only available in the Play Store of the Korea and Japan region.

In this article, we provide you with the download links of the APK and OBB files, along with the steps you can use to download them.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile ban: Are VPNs legal in the game?

How to download PUBG Mobile Korea version: Step by Step guide and installation tips

APK file download: Click here

OBB file download: Click here

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to download and install the game. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Follow the steps given below to download and install the game:

Step 1: Download both the APK and OBB files from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option from your device settings. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file. Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (If there is no folder with that name, create one).

Step 4: After the OBB files are copied, you can start playing the game.

Alternatively, players can download the XAPK from this link and follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Change the extension of the downloaded file from .XApk to .Zip.

Step 2: Extract the files and follow the same steps as mentioned above.

Installation Tips

If you encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, consider downloading the files and following the steps once again.

The size of the APK file is 53 MB and that of the OBB file is 1.87 GB, so make sure that you have sufficient storage space.

Also Read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile to play after the ban