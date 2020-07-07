How to download PUBG Mobile Kr 0.19.0 new update in 2020: Step by step guide

The KR version of PUBG Mobile is made especially for players from Korea and Japan.

There are several ways through which you can download PUBG Mobile KR version.

PUBG Mobile KR (Picture Souce: Google Play Store)

The 0.19.0 update has released for both the Global and the Korean versions of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

The KR version of PUBG Mobile is made especially for players from Korea and Japan. The game is very popular, and it has a plethora of in-game events that the players can participate in.

Many players look for different versions of the game other than the globally released version. Hence, the Korean version of PUBG Mobile is often in demand. In this article, we discuss how you can download PUBG Mobile KR.

There are several ways through which you can download the KR version.

How to download PUBG Mobile KR 0.19.0 version

#1 Via Taptap.com

Step 1: Click on the link given below and then click on the download button.

Click on the download button (Picture Source:tap.io)

Download link: Click here

Advertisement

Players can either can the QR code or click on the install button(Picture Source:tap.io)

Step 2: You can either scan the QR code to get the download link of the ‘TapTap App’ on your mobile or directly download the ‘TapTap App’ by clicking on the install button.

Step 3: Search for PUBG Mobile KR on the app and then click install. The download will begin.

Step 4: You will be able to launch the game after the installation is complete.

#2 Via apkpure.com

The two options available to download the game (Picture Source: apkpure.com)

Apkpure also has a similar client that lets the player download the KR version of the game.

Link: Click here.

The players can use the client of the website mentioned above or follow the steps given below to install the game in .xapk format.

Step 1: Download the file and rename the file with an extension .zip.

Step 2: Extract the zip file and install the APK.

Step 3: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile

Step 4: You can now launch the game.