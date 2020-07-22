The much-awaited 0.18.0 update in PUBG Mobile Lite has finally arrived. The update brings a host of new features including the first-anniversary lobby, a Ruins location in the Varenga map and more. The game will celebrate its first anniversary on July 25.

While PUBG Mobile Lite is immensely popular on the mobile platform, many users also play the popular battle royale sensation on their PCs by using multiple emulators.

In this article, we will discuss how players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update on their computers.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update on PC

GameLoop

PUBG Mobile Lite is not directly available on GameLoop. This means players would have to completely reinstall the game.

Players will have to add the game manually after downloading the APK

Step 1: To update the newer version, players would have to download the APK from the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Step 2: After downloading the APK, players would have to manually add the game by clicking on the 'Add an App' option present on the 'My Games' tab in Gameloop.

Step 3: Locate the file and click OK. After the installation is complete, you will be able to play the game.

The game is added in GameLoop

BlueStacks

To update PUBG Mobile Lite on BlueStacks, players have to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store in the emulator.

Click on the 3 horizontal lines icon beside the Google Play search box (Picture Source: bluestacks.com)

Step 2: Press the three horizontal lines icon located beside the Google Play search box. Click on the 'My apps & games' tab.

Click on the 'My apps & games' tab (Picture Source: bluestacks.com)

Step 3: Update the game from the list of the apps yet to be updated.

Step 4: It would take some time for the update to be downloaded, based on your internet speed. The size of the update is around 330 MB.

For any other emulators that come with Google Play Store, like Nox Player and MEmu Play, players have to follow the same steps as in Bluestacks.