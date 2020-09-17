PUBG Mobile Lite is developed for users who own low-end devices and are unable to play the primary version on their smartphones. The game, like its better version, has gained immense popularity over the past few years.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update is now live, and can be downloaded from several sources. The players can download the update directly from the Google Play Store, using an APK file, or the TapTap application.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 Global version from Tap Tap: Step by step guide and tips

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from the official website. You can click here to visit it.

Step 2: Open the application and look for PUBG Mobile Lite using the search bar.

Step 3: Press the download button.

(If you already have the game on your smartphone, then you will see an update button instead of the download button)

Step 4: Wait for the download and installation process to complete.

As of now, the 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite is not available on the TapTap Store. The users will be able to update/download the latest version once it is made available.

Players can also download the latest version of the game from the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. Follow the steps given below to download and install the newest version of the game:

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. You can click here to visit it.

Step 2: Press the 'Download' button and click on the 'APK Download' option.

Step 3: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if not done already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Locate the APK file and install it. Once the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the latest version of the game.