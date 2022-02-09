How to download PUBG Mobile Lite on Android devices in February 2022: APK download link, file size, and more

There are a multitude of battle royale games accessible to gamers on the Android platform, with PUBG Mobile Lite emerging as one of the most prevalent options. It is essentially a lighter version of PUBG Mobile that was explicitly created to appeal to people who have low-end smartphones.

The most recent major update is the 0.22.0 version, and individuals may obtain it either directly from the Google Play Store or by downloading and installing the APK file from the game’s official website.

Note: With the ban on PUBG Mobile Lite in India, gamers that belong to the country shouldn’t download it. They can enjoy BGMI right now or wait for the release of BGMI Lite.

Guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite on Android devices

Google Play Store

Players need to follow the steps below to use the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Open the Play Store application and search for the game.

Alternatively, players can click on this link to visit the page.

Step 2: Individuals will find an ‘Install’ button on their screens, which they should click.

Step 3: The battle royale title will soon be downloaded and installed.

As per Google Play Store, the size varies with devices.

APK file

Users can follow the procedures underlined below if they wish to get the APK file and install it:

Step 1: Visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s website through any web browser, or click here.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download APK’ button to start the download.

The APK can be found on the game's website itself (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The APK is around 714 MB in size. Therefore, if users want the 0.22.0 version, they should ensure that their smartphone has sufficient storage space.

Step 3: After the download gets completed, players can install the file upon enabling the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting.

Also Read Article Continues below

They can finally log in to enjoy playing the game on their devices. There will be an in-game patch that gamers will need to complete as well to get the latest 0.22.1 iteration, which features some new gun skins.

Edited by Saman