How to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version in May 2022

The primary reason behind PUBG Mobile Lite's launch was to provide low-end Android users with a highly optimized gaming experience. The developers posed the compact version of PUBG Mobile as a direct competitor to Garena Free Fire while maintaining the realistic gameplay of the original game.

Clocking over 100 million installs on the Google Play Store, PUBG Mobile Lite has an average rating of 4.1 from over eight million users. This variant has a file size of 700-800 MB on the Play Store (variable with devices), though fans can download the latest global version using a different method.

Downloading latest global version of PUBG Mobile Lite (May 2022)

The download link for the latest global APK version is available on the official website (Image via Krafton)

Google Play Store is a secure method to download any application on Android officially. At the same time, there are other websites or application stores for Android that offer APK and OBB links.

However, players can also use the official website of PUBG Mobile's Lite variant to download the latest global version.

The APK file has a download size of 714 MB (Image via Google Chrome)

They can follow the step-by-step guide below to download the latest APK version from the official website:

Step 1: Readers can use a web browser to search for the game's official website or tap the link here to open the same.

Step 2: They can spot the "APK Download" button on the homepage, which they can press to initiate the download.

Step 3: After the download is complete, users can install the APK (714 MB).

Tip: One must delete the older APK and allow the installation from unknown resources. They can try to install the APK multiple times if a parsing error occurs. However, they will have to re-download the app if such a problem persists further.

Step 4: Players can launch the APK and download additional required resources (almost 356 MB). After installing the resource packages, they can relaunch the game, which is ready to play now.

Download the additional update resources (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest global version is 0.22.2, which supports a minimum of Android 4.1.1, while the device should have at least 1 GB RAM. Similarly, a processor from Snapdragon 4 series is efficient enough to handle the game.

However, in the case of RAM, at least 2 GB should be favored as it will provide a smoother gaming experience due to the size of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: Indian gamers must note that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in the region as of September 2020. Therefore, they should avoid installing it.

