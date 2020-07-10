How to download PUBG Mobile Lite for PC

PUBG Mobile Lite can be played by using the Gameloop emulator.

The game has been added in the new games section on the official website.

PUBG Mobile lite on Gameloop (Picture Source: gameloop.fun)

PUBG Mobile Lite, which is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile, is just as popular as the original mobile game and has millions of downloads on Google Play Store. It was developed by Tencent Games to cater to players with low-end devices.

Several changes were made in PUBG Mobile Lite such as a reduction in the size of the map, the number of players in the map and reduced graphics so that it efficiently runs on lower-end devices.

There are many players, however, who prefer to play this game on their PC. In this article, we discuss how you can download and play PUBG Mobile Lite on your PC.

What is Gameloop?

Gameloop is an emulator that was developed by Tencent Games themselves. It provides a seamless gaming experience for players.

Gameloop is the rebranded version of the popular emulator, Tencent Gaming Buddy.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite for PC

Step 1: Visit the official website and download the emulator using this link. If you already have the emulator, you can skip this step

Step 2: Go the ‘Game Center’ option, search for PUBG Mobile Lite and click on download.

Step 3: After the download and installation of the game is complete; you can play the game.

PUBG Mobile lite is in the new games section (Picture Source: gameloop.fun)

Players can also download the emulator by visiting the PUBG Mobile Lite page on Gameloop’s website. In this way, the game will be downloaded after the installation of the emulator.