How to download PUBG PC

PUBG PC is now available at 50% of its orignal price.

The game can also be played for free until the end of the discount offer period.

PUBG PC is available on Steam

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PC set the tone for the battle royale games when it was released back in 2017. The game has made the Battle Royale genre famous around the world. The game was developed by PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Bluehole studios and Brendan Greene is personally accredited for developing the game.

PUBG provides a variety of unique maps and weapons which the players can choose from. The game involves a hundred players dropping on an island and fighting each other, where the last surviving player earns a chicken dinner. The players have to search for weapons, ammunition and equipment to kill their foes and stay alive.

The PC and console versions of the game have sold over 60 million copies across the globe.

The game won The Game Award for the Best Multiplayer Game in 2017.

How to download PUBG PC

PUBG PC can be purchase for INR 499

PUBG PC is available for download and purchase on the Steam store. The price of the game is quite reasonable as it is available for 50% of its original price till 8th June 11:59 PM IST. The game is free to play until this offer ends.

In my opinion, it is an absolute steal at the current price (i.e. INR 499).

Official Minimum Requirements

Advertisement

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

DirectX: 11.0

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Please note that the minimum requirements to run PUBG may not provide the smoothest gameplay experience.

Official Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX: 11.0

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Although the number of active players has decreased over the past few months, the game is still as enthralling as it was before.