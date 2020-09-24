How to download Rocket League from Epic Games Store for free: Step-by-step guide and installation tips

Epic Games is renowned for giving away free games frequently. This time, one of the most popular titles on Steam, Rocket League, has made its way to the Epic Games Store. This freebie is only valid for 30 days, and honestly, it is too big of an opportunity to be missed.

Sportskeeda has prepared a guide for you to get your copy of the standard edition of the game quickly at no cost.

How to download Rocket League for free

1) Register on the Epic Games Store

You need to have an account on the Epic Games Store. You can either fill in the required details, or sign up with Google, Facebook, etc.

Register on the Epic Games website

2) Enable Two-Factor Authentication on your account (optional)

After logging in to your account, go to the 'Password and Security' section that appears on the left side of the screen. Scroll down and enable the Two-Factor Authentication via Email, SMS, or the Authenticator App.

However, this step is not mandatory to complete the process, but we highly recommended it to ensure the safety of your account.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

3) Download the Epic Games Launcher

Download link: https://bit.ly/3btPY2R

Next, click on the 'Get Epic Games' button present on the top right corner of the website to download the Epic Games Launcher. You can also download the same from the link above.

Download Epic Games Launcher

4) Go to the Epic Games Store

After downloading the Epic Games Launcher, go to the store and click on the Rocket League banner to claim your copy for free. It will be added to your Epic Games Launcher's Library.

Rocket League banner

5) Go to the Library

The final step to get the game is to go to the Library, where you can start downloading it for free.

Download Rocket League for free

Note: The game can only be claimed for free till October 23.

Installation tips

#1 Ensure you have a fast and stable ISP connection.

#2 Try to download the game using a WiFi/LAN connection. And try not to perform any other tasks on your system when the download is running.

#3 Ensure that your system has sufficient storage space. The download size of the game is roughly around 30 GB, and a minimum of 40 GB of free storage space is required to accommodate the files.

#4 In case of a laptop, it should have enough charge so the download can be completed.