Electronic Arts is one of the largest gaming companies in the world. It owns some of the most popular gaming franchises, including FIFA, Madden, Sims, and Need for Speed. Furthermore, EA earns more than $5 billion a year.

However, all this success hasn’t stopped it from being one of the world’s most hated gaming companies.

Like Origin Systems, multiple studios like Westwood Studios were purchased by EA and shut down subsequently.

You can watch the video below to get a better sense of the matter.

Electronic Arts was founded by Trip Hawkins, a former Apple employee who wanted to start his own video game publishing company. Initially, it was called Amazin’ Software, and in its first year, got considerable private investment from outside. Regardless, the early games were not a huge success.

What makes EA such a hated company in the gaming industry?

The game that can be considered to have given the company its identity is One on One: Dr. J vs. Larry Bird. It was simple enough, and involved the two basketball players going head to head (Julius Erving and Larry Bird). The title began a long tradition of using sports players as gaming characters, something consolidated with the Madden series, first released in 1988.

However, it is somewhere here that Electronic Arts began to get hate from people. The company has a long history of acquiring and killing smaller developers, including Origin Systems, which they bought in 1992.

Origin Systems was shut down in 2004 after years of EA setting unrealistic deadlines for its games. Mainly, the Ultima game series suffered, and as sales dropped, EA decided to shut down the company.

The video by Company Man also talks about the various micro-transactions and loot boxes that EA began adding to its games. It meant that part of the game’s content had to be paid for even after the player had bought it.

Finally, the video also discussed various class action lawsuits that the company has had to fight through the years. These include former employees who filed suits against Electronic Arts for exploitation and overtime pay.

All the above reasons have contributed to Electronic Arts being regarded as one of the most evil companies.

You can watch the video below to get a better sense of the matter.