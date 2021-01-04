How to earn free rewards in Fortnite Season 5 from the Reboot-A-Friend program

The Reboot-A-Friend program in Fortnite is ending on January 4 at 2:59 AM Eastern Time and players can collect up to four in-game items before that happens.

There are four rewards available for players to collect from the Reboot-A-Friend program in Fortnite. All of these rewards can be redeemed by playing 20 games of Fortnite with a friend who hasn't played the game in more than 30 days. Players can see if they have any rebootable friends by logging into Epic Games here.

Reboot-A-Friend program rewards in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Completing the entire Reboot-A-Friend program in Fortnite can take a while for players. However, the rewards are not exclusive to the player who is rebooting a friend. The player who is being rebooted also receives all of the available prizes according to their progress.

Here's a detailed guide on how to earn all the free rewards from the Reboot-A-Friend program in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Reboot-A-Friend program in Fortnite

Players need to follow a series of steps to earn all the free rewards from the Reboot-A-Friend program in Fortnte. The series of steps are:

The player needs to head over to the official Reboot-A-Friend website and login with their Epic Games credentials.

Players will be able to see if they have any rebootable friends in their Epic Games' account.

The player needs to invite one of these rebootable friends and ensure that they are willing to go through 20 games of Fortnite.

After queueing into a game of Fortnite, the two respective players either need to be eliminated or stay alive till the end for the match to count as progress.

Given that every player has to complete 20 games before the event timer runs out, players can try eliminating themselves to complete a match. This can be done by either standing on an active grenade or by dropping down from a high altitude without the glider.

The various rewards available for players to earn from the Reboot-A-Friend program in Fortnite along with the stage at which they are available, can be found here:

"Reboot" in-game emote - After completing one match.

"Key-Change" lobby track - After completing five matches.

"Twin-Talon" pickaxe - After completing 10 matches.

"Holofoil" in-game wrap - After completing 20 matches.

With the program scheduled to end on January 4 at 2:59 AM Eastern Time, players are suggested to hurry up and complete those twenty games before the timer runs out.