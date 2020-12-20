Fortnite's Operation Snowdown's day three challenge offers players a chance to earn the Snow Steel weapon wrap for free.

Operation Snowdown is Fortnite's 2020 version of the annual winter event. Like every year, players can collect multiple free items and cosmetics by completing the challenges on offer every day.

The Snow Steel Wrap (Image via Epic Games - Fortnite)

Day three of Operation Snowdown presents players with a challenge, which upon completion, will earn them the Snow Steel weapon wrap for free in Fortnite.

❄️Operation Snowdown | Starts At 9 AM Eastern Time❄️



Also, a event flag simply titled "TopSecret" gets enabled as well. pic.twitter.com/BfWz3SenEh — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 18, 2020

The day three challenge also presents players with the opportunity to earn 20,000 XP, which helps with progression on the Season 5 Battle Pass.

This challenge is quite simple and should not require players to take part in more than a couple of games, barring any unfortunate incidents. All that players need to do, is to finish one match in the top 10 when playing a squad game with friends in the party.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Operation Snowdown day three challenge in Fortnite.

Fortnite: Operation Snowdown day three Challenge

Advertisement

The day three challenge from Operation Snowdown in Fortnite not only helps players unlock the Snow Steel weapon wrap, but also rewards players with a whopping 20,000 XP upon completion.

Given that the challenge is fairly simple, it is believed that everyone will soon be able to flaunt their Snow Steel wrapped weapons in Fortnite.

Set Showcase: Twinkle Team Set



Skin: Blinky

Glider: Winter's Wish

Pickaxe: Blinky Basher

Backbling: Swirly Snowglobe

Wrap [Not in this set]: Snow Steel

Contrail [Not in this set]: Baker's Dozen #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/d3UxIPFkyZ — Fortnite Leaks (@fortbrleakks) December 17, 2020

Understandably, making it to the top 10 in squads mode can be a tricky challenge, however, playing with a little bit of caution as a squad can help anyone secure a spot into the top 10.

Nevertheless, for the sake of completing the challenge after multiple failed attempts, it is recommended that players try and use the much hated method of "camping." This will help players pass some time and secure themselves a finish in the top 10.

With this just being the third day of Operation Snowdown in Fortnite, players still have 11 more days of wintery fun remaining. Each day will present a new challenge, accompanied by new rewards for players to unlock.