How to earn Pods in Among Us

Among Us has received a huge update that has brought a ton of new content to the social deduction game.

The game that once ruled the world had fallen off as of late, but new content is being added to Among Us with the Roles and Cosmicube update that has seen an influx of returning players.

Stars, Beans, Cosmicubes, and Pods have all been added to Among Us. All of this new content can be a bit overwhelming. So, if you want to earn Pods specifically, you just need to know that playing through a lobby is about all there is to it.

Among Us: A guide on how to earn Pods

A Crewmate with a Cosmicube in Among Us (Image via InnerSloth)

Pods can be earned by simply playing Among Us. As you progress through the game, Pods will be obtained as long as you have a Cosmicube activated. The type of Cosmicube depends on the type of Pods you will earn.

Build your player level by completing tasks and playing the game as you should. Earning XP is another way to get Pods, because you can earn bonus multipliers for the amount of Pods received.

Among Us @AmongUsGame



Our biggest update just dropped. A whole new level of deception in v2021.11.9 with:

⭐️ Roles: Shapeshifter, Guardian Angel, Engineer, Scientist

⭐️ New unlockable cosmetics & Cosmicubes

⭐️ Achievements

⭐️ More!



All info: 🚨 ROLES & COSMICUBES - OUT NOW 🚨Our biggest update just dropped. A whole new level of deception in v2021.11.9 with:⭐️ Roles: Shapeshifter, Guardian Angel, Engineer, Scientist⭐️ New unlockable cosmetics & Cosmicubes⭐️ Achievements⭐️ More!All info: innersloth.com/new-roles-cosm… 🚨 ROLES & COSMICUBES - OUT NOW 🚨Our biggest update just dropped. A whole new level of deception in v2021.11.9 with:⭐️ Roles: Shapeshifter, Guardian Angel, Engineer, Scientist⭐️ New unlockable cosmetics & Cosmicubes⭐️ Achievements⭐️ More!All info: innersloth.com/new-roles-cosm… https://t.co/4u7zg0ngVr

It is really easy to earn Pods in Among Us. You just have to do your job correctly. Once you've got a handful, you can start spending them through the Cosmicube you chose.

Each Cosmicube provides branching pathways for players to unlock. Those pathways provide different kinds of rewards in the form of varying cosmetics to deck out your Among Us avatar.

Pods are currently the only way to unlock the content found in the Cosmicubes. A Cosmicube is akin to a Battle Pass and can be purchased in the Among Us Shop. Only one Cosmicube can be active at any time.

Ensure you have one activated whenever you start a game of Among Us, and you will be able to earn Pods accordingly. From there, you'll be able to make your character as dapper or as terrifying as you'd like.

