How to earn Primogems from the upcoming Hypostatic Symphony event in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact recently revealed all the details concerning the upcoming Hypostatic Symphony event, allowing players to earn Primogems.

The Hypostatic Symphony event introduces Pure Hypostases to Genshin Impact. Players can challenge these Hypostases to progress their score. Once their score hits the designated value, players will be presented with the event-exclusive name card, Celebration: Hypostasis. Players will also earn additional rewards for completing the event.

On top of that, players will also earn Primogems upon reaching the designated score in the Hypostatic Symphony event for the first time. However, players must have at least a level 20 adventure rank to participate in this event on Genshin Impact.

The event is scheduled to begin on January 16th and will end on January 31st, leaving players with a lot of time to earn the coveted primogems.

Hypostatic Symphony event in Genshin Impact

With the Hypostatic Symphony scheduled to begin from January 16th on Genshin Impact, here are a few points that players should know before trying to earn the Primogems.

The event will feature a new challenge every day for the first seven days. All challenges will be revealed on the seventh day of the event.

Players can choose from various difficulty levels and special battle effects before starting a challenge. However, the chosen battle effects and difficulty level has a direct influence on the amount of points a player earns.

Players can also choose to complete a challenge by themselves in solo or with friends in co-op.

While the event is live, players can repeat each challenge multiple times to set a new high score. A player's total score denotes their high score on all the event challenges. Players can claim event rewards when their total score reaches the designated number.

Greetings, Travelers! The Hypostatic Symphony event will be starting soon. Join your fellow Travelers and challenge these all-new Pure Hypostases together.



Below is an overview of upcoming events, be sure to check it out!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/vMS3UvbkYQ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 12, 2021

Players need to note that all accumulated points will be lost after the end of the event. With the Hypostatic Symphony event scheduled to end on January 31st, players are advised to redeem all their points and claim the rewards before that happens.