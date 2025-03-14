How to earn quick cash in Sugardew Island?

Building a thriving farm in Sugardew Island isn’t just about growing crops and raising animals — it’s also about managing your resources and maximizing your profits. Sugardew, the game’s main currency, is essential for upgrading your farm, improving your house, and unlocking new areas.

The faster you earn Sugardew, the quicker you’ll be able to expand your farm and access new content. However, making money quickly isn’t always straightforward. If you want to grow your farm fast and keep the Sugardew flowing, this guide will walk you through the best methods to earn money quickly and efficiently.

How to earn money quickly in Sugardew Island?

1) Stock your store every day

Always keep the shelves stocked (Image via Rokaplay)

You can only open your farm store once a day in Sugardew Island, so it’s important to make the most of it. Make sure every shelf is fully stocked with different items from your farm — even low-tier items like weeds, wood, and stones can bring in some cash.

While high-value crops like garlic, cucumbers, and potatoes will earn you more, it’s better to sell something than to leave empty shelves. A full store means more chances to make a sale and grow your income consistently.

2) Take advantage of the bulletin board

Near your house, there’s a request board where villagers post orders for specific goods. Completing these requests is one of the fastest ways to earn Sugardew since the payouts can be quite generous. Focus on requests that align with the crops you’re already growing to maximize efficiency and avoid wasting resources. This is a reliable way to build up your funds quickly.

3) Reinvest your profits

Reinvest your profits on high-earning crops (Image via Rokaplay)

Once you start earning steady Sugardew, reinvesting your profits is key to long-term success. Tomte, which is located north of your house near the magical tree, sells seeds and fertilizers that can help increase your production. Prioritize buying high-value crop seeds and invest in Quick Fertilizer, which speeds up plant growth. This creates a productive cycle where you grow more, sell more, and earn more — making your farm more profitable over time.

4) Set up your selling strategy

When a customer brings an item to the counter but hesitates, you’ll have three options: Recommend, Advise, or Discount. Recommending has a low chance of success but offers the highest profit if it works.

Advising has a medium chance of success and provides balanced earnings, making it a good choice early in the game. Discounting guarantees a sale but cuts your profit in half, so use it only when you need quick cash. Focusing on advising early on helps you build up both Sugardew and Harmony more steadily.

5) Sell everything

Don’t overlook the value of small or low-tier items, especially in your early game. Selling weeds, stones, and wood may not make you rich, but it provides a steady stream of income and helps clear out your inventory. This extra Sugardew can be used to buy more seeds and supplies, keeping your farm running smoothly. Over time, even small profits add up and give you more flexibility to invest in higher-value crops and upgrades.

Keep your store stocked every day, and don’t waste any shelf space. Complete bulletin board requests whenever possible to boost your income quickly. Reinvest your profits into getting better seeds and fertilizers to improve your yield and earnings. Focus on advising customers when selling to maximize success and profits. And most importantly, sell everything — even the junk.

