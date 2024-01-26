Since it's one of the final battles, it’s important to know how to easily beat Bryce in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. It takes place in the game's finale and is the first of two finale battles. As Kasuga and Kiryu split up to deal with the Palukena Sage and Ebina in two different locations, players have a pair of parties to manage. Kasuga Ichiban has Tomizawa, Chitose, Adachi, and Joon-gi Han at his side in Honolulu City.

Though this is a longer battle, you can easily defeat Bryce in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Most of the Sage’s minions are in the level 47-49 range, so if you’re at least level 50, this fight will be a breeze. It’s likely that Joon-gi Han will be a few levels behind everyone else, given that he shows up as a team member. With that in mind, here’s how we tackled the final boss for Kasuga.

Warning: Contains spoilers for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

How to easily defeat Bryce in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Party Makeup

Kasuga Ichiban : Level 54 Desperado (with Hero Skills)

: Level 54 Desperado (with Hero Skills) Joon-gi Han: Level 47 Hitman

Level 47 Hitman Koichi Adachi : Level 55 Samurai

: Level 55 Samurai Chitose Fujinomiya: Level 54 Idol (with Kunoichi Skills)

1) Phase 1: Palukena Soldiers

Phase one of this fight is simple enough (Image via SEGA)

Before beating Bryce in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you must get through his flunkies and minions. These people are all willing to die for him, so there’s no use doing any further talking. Frankly, I smashed through both of these phases pretty easily. My team is built for AOE damage, and I’m pretty free with using Poundmates.

That’s why I have the Desperado, Hitman, and Kunoichi skills on call, thanks to Alo-Happy. Use Devil’s Twister, Essence of Trick Shots, and similar skills to wipe these guys out. Once you’ve got most of them down, you can single-target the remaining foes. None of these foes are anything new at this point in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, so take them out swiftly.

However, Byrce will occasionally interject in this fight, throwing grenades down to deal AOE damage not just to you but to his own minions.

2) Phase 2: Palukena Elite

Before you can easily beat Bryce in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you need to beat the next wave of guards (Image via SEGA)

After you clear the first group of enemies in the Bryce fight of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, the elites come up behind them and wipe out the remaining enemies with their SMGs. Now, you have to fight the Palukena Elites.

These enemies have Flamethrowers, Chainsaws, Knives, and SMGs. They’re a little stronger, level 48 and 49, but we’ll be dealing with them in the exact same way. In Phase 2, Bryce will begin to pray as well, which will take a turn to charge. While he’s doing that, smash through as many foes as possible.

Bryce will then use Summon Zealot, which conjures a minion with dynamite. This unit will light the fuse and jump at the nearest ally of yours, blowing up in the process. It hits hard, but nothing you can’t heal through. He can also summon extra enemies for you to fight in phase 2, but only one at a time.

3) Phase 3: Bryce Fairchild himself

Bryce Fairchild, Palukena Sage (Image via SEGA)

Once the elites have been handled, it’s time to easily defeat Bryce in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Bryce Fairchild is level 50, and he, of course, brings another pack of Zealots with him. As soon as Ichiban came up, I used a Poundmates summon to clear away as many of them as possible but kept using AOE attacks to whittle through the pack.

One 2,000-damage summon should be enough to destroy them all and let you focus on the final boss himself. He resists Fire and doesn’t have much in the way of weaknesses. He is, however, weak to Water attacks. I focused on using the skills I had that hit the hardest, like Essence of Sengoku, Cheap Shot, Poisoned Cloudburst, and things of that nature.

Keep your Idol or healer on standby because this boss hits hard. He has the Massacre ability to deal lots of AOE damage to your party. Magical Concert does a lot of work here to keep everyone topped off. Bryce’s Guns Ablaze can also cut a party member’s HP in half, so watch out.

Bryce Fairchild has a few tricks up his sleeves (Image via SEGA)

His most dangerous attack was probably Hellfire’s Beckoning, an AOE grenade/fire damage skill. Once I had a full meter on everyone, I used Ultimate Tag Team: Essence of Friendship on Kiryu to deal the most damage I did in the entire fight. If you’re in a pinch, try to keep some Fresh Paella on hand from the Bartender. It heals the whole party and clears status ailments - such as Burning.

When the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth boss is at about 10%, you’ll get another cutscene where he tries to pull a gun on Kasuga, but it doesn’t work out in his favor. Now, he pulls a sword from the ground, but at this point, he’s no longer a major threat. He has a new skill, Toying with Lives, but it didn’t hit my party. I assume it’s an instant-kill technique.

Wrap this up, and enjoy the cutscene between Kasuga, his allies, and a defeated Sage of Palukena. The next part of the finale is on the way - Kiryu and his team are heading to the Millenium Tower to deal with Ebina once and for all.