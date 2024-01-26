How to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth (Finale)

If you want to know how to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, this fight sure is a wild one. Though bested earlier in the story and blackmailed, the leader of the Barracudas didn’t take defeat lying down. A diehard soldier in Bryce’s faction, this boss fight is unlike any other in the game. In addition to dealing with Dwight and his Barracuda faction members, there’s also a massive shark. That’s right, if you get too close, it does bite.

You have to be really careful about your positioning in this fight, but you can definitely also use it to your advantage, and let the massive shark deal damage for you as well. Here’s how you can easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s finale.

How to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s Finale

Party makeup

Kasuga Ichiban: Level 53 Desperado (with Hero Skills)

Level 53 Desperado (with Hero Skills) Joon-gi Han: Level 43 Hitman

Level 43 Hitman Koichi Adachi: Level 54 Samurai

Level 54 Samurai Chitose Fujinomiya: Level 52 Idol (with Kunoichi Skills)

This is the party makeup I used to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. The boss himself is Level 44, and he comes with six Level 43 members of his gang. It’s easy enough to take them out with AOE attacks like Devil’s Twister, due to how close together they are. It’s also a great time to use a Poundmates summon.

Since several of these enemies are weak to gunshots, Joon-gi Han’s Essence of Trick Shots decimates their health bars. It also knocks them back a bit, which leads into one of the coolest parts of this fight. If you get too close to the Shark, he does bite people and flail them around.

The last fight with Dwight is a doozy (Image via SEGA)

This means you’ll want to try and use any attack or melee strike that pushes enemies back to the far end of the boat. Anytime the shark can help you deal damage, the better. However, as you easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, remember the same can happen to you.

Dwight is also weak to Water attacks, so Point Blank and similar strikes will deal decent damage to him. Point Blank also knocks back, so it’s a great way to get some free shark damage in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Around 60%, you’ll get a cutscene, involving a QTE event against Dwight himself. It does also involve the shark, so you do not want to fail this event. After this, he’s likely to use the fire attack Lanzagranadas, which shoots an explosive grenade.

This knocks Kasuga right into the shark’s mouth too, so make sure you keep your health topped up with classes like the Idol - it’s worth it to spend time with Alo-Happy Tours for that reason. However, I also learned that Dwight’s weak to fire, thanks to the Kunoichi Throatslitter technique. It will also break the guard he puts up after Lanzagranadas.

Let the shark do some heavy lifting (Image via SEGA)

My strategy was to keep using any knockback attack to push Dwight closer to the shark in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. However, towards the end of the fight, he’ll summon more allies - deal with them the exact same way as before. For me, it was worth choosing Cyclone of Iaido to kill almost all of them in one hit.

Use knockback and combo attacks to wrap up the last of Dwight’s attacks, but beware of his Chum the Waters skill, which will knock a party member back to the shark, for extra damage. Your rewards for defeating Dwight are as follows:

94,500 EXP

85,050 Job EXP

Bond +10

66,723.45 in cash

Lustrous Steel x5

Lava Crystal x3

Ice Crystal x2

Rainbow Crystal x2

Koawood Bracelet x1

Beyond this, other dangerous fights await, such as the final battle with Bryce Fairchild himself. If you want to know more about the game, here's our full review of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.