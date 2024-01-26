If you want to know how to easily beat Ebina in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you’ve come to the right place. As it turns out, Ebina was pulling the strings on everything the whole time. He was using the Palekena, and everything he did was out of sheer hatred for all Yakuza. The other son of Masato Arakawa, Ebina, hates everything to do with the underworld and wants to punish everyone for the suffering he was forced to endure.

It has all the trappings you’d expect from a Like a Dragon/Yakuza final boss battle, right down to the flashy cutscene opening. However, if you want to know how to easily beat Ebina in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, don’t worry. I’ll give you the tech to be aware of and what squad I used.

Warning: Contains spoilers for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

How to easily beat Ebina in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s final battle

Team composition

Kazuma Kiryu: Level 55 Samurai

Level 55 Samurai Yui Nanba: Level 56 Desperado

Level 56 Desperado Chitose Fujinomiya: Level 56 Kunoichi

Level 56 Kunoichi Tianyou Zhou: Level 50 Gangster

Level 50 Gangster Saeko Mudoda (swapped in for Chitose): Level 54 Idol

1) Phase 1

Focus on the hardest-hitting moves you have at this point (Image via SEGA)

As I went to easily beat Ebina in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, I came to a realization: this was the only boss fight where I found myself swapping in a character - that didn’t even happen with the Dwight+Shark boss battle. I also forgot to swap Saeko’s weapon for the final Idol weapon. Be a little more prepared than I was for this boss battle.

In Phase 1 of the fight, Ebina is bare-handed. He’s also level 52, and so my party just barely out leveled him. In this phase, he’s resistant to guns and fire but is weak to blades and electricity. In this part of the battle, he uses attacks like Pierce the Muladhara to strike single targets for around 400 damage.

Frankly, I focused on big team-up moves and the biggest, hardest-hitting moves I had, even if they were resisted. Sanguine Blade Dance, Firing Squad, whatever I had that would deal 800+ damage. He can also taunt using Guilty Conscience, so be aware of that.

Ora ora ora ora ora ora! (Image via SEGA)

He also has an attack that hits a cone in front of him, Wheel of Samsara. In general, his kick attacks can be very hard to time defenses against, so be prepared with decent heals. His biggest attack of this phase is Eternal Torment, a physical attack with wide-sweeping AOE kicks.

The first kick is a horizontal single-target, while the others for this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth boss fight have more reach and AOE zones. I waited until the boss was close to half health to activate Dragon’s Resurgence on Kiryu, hitting the boss for nearly 4.5k damage.

2) Phase 2

Time for a new weapon (Image via SEGA)

At around 50% health, Phase 2 of the Ebina fight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth begins. After a QTE clash (mashing Square), Ebina picks up a sword off one of the nearby desks, changing his weaknesses and attacks. Now he has a heal, Sanguine High, which restores 1,000 HP. It’s insignificant compared to his health pool.

However, now Ebina is weak to guns and water, making the fight much easier for me. Desperados do incredible damage, and I was missing out on that. At the start of this phase, I also used the Saeko+Kiryu Tag Team move to get some buffs on the board and heal everyone.

Ebina has a new, powerful attack, Fall From Grace. He swings his blade in several huge arcs and can repeatedly hit someone for hundreds of damage. It hit my entire party for about 600 damage, so be aware. Maelstrom of Hate is another new sword skill, that swings at each party member individually.

Summon Kaoru for big damage if you can afford it (Image via SEGA)

Focus on big moves here as well. Essence of High Noon hit for about 1700 during this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth fight. Between a Wok and a Hard place hit for about 2,000 due to weaknesses. I wrapped up the fight with a poetic summon of Kaoru Sayama and a few more melee hits.

In the final moments, you get one more cutscene and QTE (press circle/B). You’ve successfully easily beat Ebina in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

From here, enjoy the rest of the game’s cutscenes as the ending begins to play soon. If you’d like our full review of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you can find it here