How to easily beat Specimen H1024 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

While exploring Gongaga Reactor, players will encounter Specimen H1024 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. One of Hojo’s creations, it’s incredibly deadly, but it’s only one of the major fights that await players in this location. We will be avoiding the major spoilers that come with this area, and instead, will only focus on the boss fights and the party you have to work with during this boss fight.

We will go over the various strengths, weaknesses, and attacks of Specimen H1024 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth so you are as prepared as possible when going into this battle. While it is a powerful boss fight, it’s nothing you can’t handle with proper planning.

Disclaimer: Features spoiler screenshots and minor discussion of Chapter 9 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Tips for defeating each phase of Specimen H1024 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Phase 1

The assess information of Specimen H1024 (Image via Square Enix)

For the Specimen H1024 fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players have access to Cloud, Barret, Cait Sith, and Red XIII. My party was Cloud, Barret, and Cait Sith for the purposes of this battle. According to Assess, it’s weak to Ice and immune to Fire, Lightning, Poison, and several status ailments. Make sure, for that reason, you keep plenty of Materia on hand so your party is ready to deal with this boss fight.

This enemy will get stronger by ingesting mako and then use it to unleash a powerful blast after enough time has passed. However, by hitting it hard enough after Mako Ingestion, you can interrupt the attack and also pressure it at the same time. Keep your ATB as full as possible around those times to spam your hardest-hitting moves.

Specimen H1024 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a very quick, mobile boss as well. It likes to cast Thundara, and in my experience, quickly used Mako Ingestion right afterwards. It will then leap away and use Mako Shot, which is a bubble of damage that you can roll out of the way of.

Memento Mori has a huge radius (Image via Square Enix)

It can also cast a powerful Fira spell, so get ready to block or heal right afterwards. Like the Anuran Suppressor boss and many of the ones to come, it has quite a lot of health and requires you to keep on your toes at all times.

The most dangerous attack at this point in the fight is Memento Mori, which is a massive knock-up and beam attack from Specimen H1024 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. I got caught in the area of effect, so be careful since it hits for around 1700 damage.

It will also use Wrathful Wave occasionally, which is a close-range slam attack. You will need to look out for other melee strikes, such as Slam and Swipe, which it used back-to-back against me in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. One thing I found was that I pressured it by interrupting the Wrathful Wave, which then resulted in Focus Thrust spam to build as much pressure as possible.

2) Phase 2 of Specimen H1024 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

This boss gains some intimidating new attacks in this phase (Image via Square Enix)

The phase change triggered around 40% HP due to using Infinity’s End and a Limit Break once the boss was staggered. You’ll get a cutscene where the mako in the air gets a bit thicker than before. He’ll immediately use Mako Ingestion, so be ready to hit it hard.

In this phase, the melee attacks come much faster and hit harder, including mako-powered ones that create large shockwaves. Instead of Mako Shot, watch out for the huge beam of Mako Expulsion. You can dodge behind it to avoid this attack. Later in the fight, it will inhale mako faster, with Mako Inhalation, only to quickly follow up with another Expulsion.

There’s a pair of incredibly dangerous attacks that also come in Phase 2 of Specimen H1024 in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Peculiar Pulse. After a delay, the boss stabs the ground, resulting in a massive explosion in front of it.

Mako Poisoning is dangerous for everyone (Image via Square Enix)

Towards the end, the boss uses Mako Overdose to buff itself, but it also inflicts poison on itself. Wrap up the boss with your hardest hits, and you’ll receive the following rewards:

1,813 EXP

10 AP

1,450 Gil

This is not the final battle of this section. Take a deep breath and get ready because an epic boss battle awaits you after this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth boss fight.