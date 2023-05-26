How to easily defeat the Stone Talus in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features many challenging enemies that guard some of the most valuable resources in the game. While the sequel is packed with new and powerful enemy types, most of the foes that you will come across while exploring the land of Hyrule, such as the Bokoblins and Moblins, are returning from the previous title.

Among the returning enemy types from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild are the Stone Talus. These massive stone giants are one of the early-game monsters that you will get to fight when you reach Hyrule right after leaving the Great Sky Island. Although these enemies are fairly slow, they still pose quite a challenge.

The Stone Talus are one of the earliest open-world bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Stone Talus in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are massive stone monsters that are vulnerable to most direct attacks. The moveset and attack patterns of these creatures are identical to that of the Battle Talus, albeit a lot faster, owing to their reduced size.

You will usually encounter the Stone Talus in the Hyrule plains and the regions surrounding the icy mountains of Lanayru.

When you find a Stone Talus while exploring Hyrule, it will often be accompanied by a small group of Bokoblins or Lizalfos, which can somewhat complicate the boss fight. It is recommended to deal with the small enemies before you focus all your attention on the Stone Talus.

Once you deal with all the small enemies surrounding the Stone Talus, you are ready to take on the boss itself. The Stone Talus is vulnerable to all direct melee and ranged attacks. However, like the Battle Talus, this stone giant also has a weak spot on its back that you can target to chip away at its health bar.

We recommend using a Construct Bow to deal damage to the Stone Talus from a range. You will need to target the crystal on the boss' back with your bow in order to deal any damage to it.

The Stone Talus is quite weak to lightning and frost in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, so arrows imbued with those elemental affinities are the best options to use against it. You can restock on elemental arrows and explosive arrows in Kara Kara Bazaar in Gerudo Town or the trader at Kakariko Village.

Alternatively, you can attempt to scale the Stone Talus and attack the crystal on its back with your strongest melee weapon. This should help you defeat the boss without having to exhaust any of your elemental ammunition.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes