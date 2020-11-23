How to effectively spot the Shaco clone in League of Legends preseason 11

When it comes to item build versatility and playing mind games with the enemy, League of Legends’ Shaco ticks more boxes than one.

When played right, the Demon Jester is one of the most formidable champions to deal with in the game’s lower ranks.

He has a lot going on in his kit that makes him an incredibly versatile option, and his build pathing allows him to go in whichever role he wants.

Apart from the more recommended jungling role, Shaco can also be flexed in the top lane, the mid lane, and support. He can have a tank build, a bruiser build, an AP mage build, a crit build, and the more tried and tested lethality one-shot build.

So when it comes to building for the situation, Shaco has so many paths that he can choose, and this alone makes him one of the hardest champions to counter in League of Legends.

Moreover, his ultimate ability, Hallucinate, can be quite oppressive when used right. The amount of mind games that he can play with the clone is just incredible, and streamers, as well as Shaco one-tricks like Pink Ward and Infernal Shaco, show just how effective the ultimate can be in various situations.

So how can League of Legends players tell the real champion apart from his clone?

One Redditor explains a straightforward solution to the conundrum, and it comes into play once Shaco completes his mythic item.

Separating Shaco from his clone in League of Legends preseason 11

Screengrab via infernal Shaco

In a recent Reddit post, a League of Legends player who goes by the handle of Lordminigunf described an easy way of separating Shaco from his clone:

“With the new patch, once Shaco has finished his mythic, you will see a yellow border around the item when you click on him. If the yellow border is missing, you know it’s the clone. So you can use this to always 100% tell who the Shaco clone is. If you’re auto moving towards him, you can click on him and a quick glance to save yourself some painful deaths. TLDR: Real Shaco mythic has a yellow border. Clone does not.”

But just clicking on Shaco or his clone post mythic item purchase, League of Legends players will easily be able to make out the differences and counter him accordingly.

And though Shaco has more to his mind games than just his clone usage, knowing this simple trick will go a long way in helping players in the lower ranks play around him better during team fights.