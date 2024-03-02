How to enable crossplay in Remnant 2

After months of waiting and multiple post-launch updates, including the first major story expansion, crossplay in Remnant 2 is finally here. While the game did ship with a promise of crossplay, it was never fully enabled, only allowing limited crossplay between Xbox Game Pass/Microsoft Store version on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

However, following the most recent title update, developer Gunfire Games has finally implemented crossplay in Remnant 2, allowing players to engage with their friends irrespective of their preferred platform. While Remnant 2 did offer a robust co-op experience at launch, the omission of crossplay, especially for a game released in 2023, always felt odd.

Even though the latest update did add crossplay to the game, accessing the feature, admittedly, can be a bit tricky. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to use crossplay in Remnant 2.

How to use crossplay in Remnant 2

Enabling crossplay in Remnant 2 will require an active Epic Games account. Unlike other games that allow crossplay via PlayStation/Xbox/Steam's own servers, such as Capcom's co-op shooter, Exoprimal, or the recently released Helldivers 2, Remnant 2 makes use of Epic Games' online services to host its multiplayer modes.

This is understandable, considering Remnant 2's budget and scope as a AA game instead of the usual AAA. That said, linking your Epic Games account might not be as straightforward as you might think, at least not if you skip past the main menu screen upon booting the game up for the first time.

Here's a step-by-step look at how to link your Epic Games account and enable crossplay in Remnant 2:

On Remnant 2's main menu, press Square on the PlayStation controller or X on the Xbox controller to connect your Epic Games account to the game.If you don't have an active Epic Games account, you must create a new one in the same menu.

Once you log in using your Epic Games account, you can add friends to play the game in co-op. You need to add your friends via the Epic Games account for them to show up in the friends list.

Once you link your Epic Games account, you can access your friends list by pressing the Touchpad on the PlayStation controller or the View button on the Xbox controller.

Note that the Epic Games account process is only necessary for cross-platform co-op. If you want to play Remnant 2 with friends on the same platform, you don't need to link the game to an Epic Games account.