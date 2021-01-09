How to enable Rust Twitch drops and earn free rewards

Developer and self-publisher of Rust, Facepunch Studios, has just confirmed that the popular multiplayer survival game is getting Twitch item drops for fans that meet certain criteria.

The Twitter handle for the game tweeted informing fans of the new development and the involvement of multiple popular gaming personalities like Jacksepticeye, Pokimane, Shroud, Sykkuno and many more.

Also Read: Pokimane quits OfflineTV's Rust server, says she is not having fun

How to enable Rust Twitch drops

Steps listed on the facepunch twitch link

Players must first go to this link, where they will have to link their Twitch and Steam accounts before they can activate drops. Once that's complete, players now can unlock exclusive rewards by simply watching the streamer who's items they want to unlock in game. Listed below are all the rewards available and the criteria to unlock them.

auronplay hoodie - Watch auronplay's stream for 4 hours

jacksepticeye storage - Watch jacksepticeye's stream for 4 hours

lilypichu Jacket - Watch lilypichu's stream for 4 hours

ludwig hoodie - Watch ludwig's stream for 4 hours

Myth chestplate - Watch Myth's stream for 4 hours

pokimane garage door - Watch pokimane's stream for 4 hours

shroud hoodie - Watch shroud's stream for 4 hours

Sykkuno longsleeve tshirt - Watch Sykkuno's stream for 4 hours

xQc assault rifle - Watch xQcOW's stream for 4 hours

All streamer specific Rust items

Advertisement

In the case of non-streamer items, the following three are available with the given criteria.

Sofa - 2 hours watchtime

Industrial Door - 4 hours watchtime

Hobo Barrel - 8 hours watchtime

Non-streamer Rust item drops

Note: All drops are only available from January 7th 08:00pm UTC until January 14th 11:30pm UTC.

Also Read: The meteoric rise of Rust: Why popular streamers are turning to an 8-year old game