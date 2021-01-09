How to enable Rust Twitch drops and earn free rewards

Developer and self-publisher of Rust, Facepunch Studios, has just confirmed that the popular multiplayer survival game is getting Twitch item drops for fans that meet certain criteria.
The Twitter handle for the game tweeted informing fans of the new development and the involvement of multiple popular gaming personalities like Jacksepticeye, Pokimane, Shroud, Sykkuno and many more.
How to enable Rust Twitch drops
Players must first go to this link, where they will have to link their Twitch and Steam accounts before they can activate drops. Once that's complete, players now can unlock exclusive rewards by simply watching the streamer who's items they want to unlock in game. Listed below are all the rewards available and the criteria to unlock them.
- auronplay hoodie - Watch auronplay's stream for 4 hours
- jacksepticeye storage - Watch jacksepticeye's stream for 4 hours
- lilypichu Jacket - Watch lilypichu's stream for 4 hours
- ludwig hoodie - Watch ludwig's stream for 4 hours
- Myth chestplate - Watch Myth's stream for 4 hours
- pokimane garage door - Watch pokimane's stream for 4 hours
- shroud hoodie - Watch shroud's stream for 4 hours
- Sykkuno longsleeve tshirt - Watch Sykkuno's stream for 4 hours
- xQc assault rifle - Watch xQcOW's stream for 4 hours
In the case of non-streamer items, the following three are available with the given criteria.
- Sofa - 2 hours watchtime
- Industrial Door - 4 hours watchtime
- Hobo Barrel - 8 hours watchtime
Note: All drops are only available from January 7th 08:00pm UTC until January 14th 11:30pm UTC.
Published 09 Jan 2021, 20:51 IST