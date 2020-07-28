Emotes have become a vital part of several games including Free Fire. Players can use these emotes across two major game modes in Garena's battle royale game – Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

Free Fire offers a wide variety of emotes that players can obtain from the elite pass, events and the in-game store. These emotes are usually used by players to interact with friends. Some players also use it to troll their enemies and assert dominance after overpowering them on the battlefield.

In this article, we talk about how the players can equip emotes in Garena Free Fire.

How to equip emotes in Free Fire

To equip emotes in Free Fire, players have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the game and press the ‘Collection’ tab located on the left side of the screen.

Click on the 'Collection' tab

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the emotes tab.

Click on emotes

Step 3: Select the emote and the slot you want.

Press on the equip button

Step 4: Press the equip button in order to equip the emote in the required slot.

The emote has been equipped and players can now use it in the game. There are only 8 slots for emotes, which means players can set 8 emotes and use them in a match.

It is quite simple to use an emote in a match. If you do not know how to do so, simply follow the steps below:

Step 1: Start a match in any of the game modes.

Step 2: Press the ‘Smile’ button to open the list of equipped emotes

Step 3: Click on the emote to be used.

