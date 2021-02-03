How far is SypherPK from bagging his own skin in Fortnite?

SypherPK is undoubtedly one of the finest Fortnite streamers in the scene right now. Not only does he stream Fortnite regularly (one out of an elite list of streamers to do so), but he has also played an instrumental role in sustaining the battle royale's fan base.

Because of streamers like SypherPK, Fortnite is still one of the most popular games online both in terms of its player base and online viewership.

Epic Games is aware of the kind of influence tastemakers like Ninja, SypherPK, and Lachlan, among others, have on the 100 main BR.

To reward these content creators for their consistent support, Epic Games announced the Fortnite Icon Series. This gave veterans like Ninja and Lachlan their own skin in the game that the players have tried to access after investing countless hours.

Naturally, honest patrons of SypherPK expect the developers to reward the American YouTuber similarly.

SypherPK getting his own skin in Fortnite sooner rather than later?

The 'Trap King' is popularly known for his quirky videos and is probably one of the most skillful players that the battle royale has witnessed.

Unsurprisingly, fans over the last few months have been discussing the possibility of him getting his own skin in Fortnite, but it remains shrouded in mystery.

The closest SypherPK came to having his own in-game item was when Fortnite rewarded him with an indestructibe book. Epic Games modeled the book after the 'How to Win' Fortnite series by SypherPK because he was one of the most consistent content creators for the BR.

Not only is he one of the most consistent creators for Fortnite, but he also opened the door for the comeback of fellow streamers like Ninja, NICKMERCS, and TimTheTatman.

It’ll happen eventually, thanks man ❤️ — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 25, 2020

+1 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 25, 2020

SypherPK has been teasing the possibility of his own skin for a while now. While the fans are eager to find out more on this subject, Epic Games and the American streamer have successfully kept everything under wraps.