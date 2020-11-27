How to find the computer code and decrypt Operation Chaos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

The computer code is a code that players need to decipher in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to complete the Operation Chaos side-mission in the campaign mode.

Operation Chaos is a side-mission available for players in the Campaign Mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Set during the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War provides players with a bunch of side-missions in the game.

Completing these side-missions rewards players with in-game perks, such as calling cards and weapon skins. The Operation Chaos side-mission requires a total of three pieces of evidence to decipher the code and complete the mission.

Here's everything that players need to know about deciphering the code in order to complete Operation Chaos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to crack the Operation Chaos code in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

To complete Operation Chaos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players are required to gather three pieces of evidence. The three evidences are:

This piece of evidence can be obtained by players from Quasim at the end of the Nowhere to Run mission. It is auto-collected by players when they don't throw Quasim over the edge of the building at the end of the mission. Network Broadcast Reel: For this evidence, players need to travel to the building with a blue door with "732" written above it in the Brick in the Wall mission. Players need to enter this room and kill all the guards inside to rescue the informant who has been captured. After setting the informant free, players will find an audio reel on the table, conveniently marked as evidence. This is the "Broadcast Reel," which is the second piece of evidence for Operation Chaos.

After collecting pieces of evidences in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players would have to work on the missing numbers from the sequence of blue and red numbers present in the Coded Message.

From these numbers, the player needs to find out the name of the corresponding city from the Network Broadcast Reel. The name of the respective city will be the passphrase for Operation Chaos.

Following this, the player should check the highlighted letters on the front page of the Observer. These letters, when unjumbled, reveal the name of another city.

After acquiring the name of the city, players need to check the Network Broadcast Reel for the code of the city. This code is for the respective city that was revealed from the Observer is the code for Operation Chaos.

Entering the passphrase, followed by the code, will decrypt the Floppy Drive in Operation Chaos and result in the completion of the side-mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.