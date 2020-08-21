Free Fire has become one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. There is also a steady influx of players thanks to the constant addition of new features, events, and more.

With the third anniversary of the game soon approaching, it is expected that a lot of new players will join the game.

Many of them, however, do not know about the user ID and where they can find it, which is what we discuss in this article.

How to find your Free Fire ID in the game

It is a straightforward task to find the user ID. You can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press on the profile banner. It is available in the top-left corner of the main menu.

Click on the profile banner present on the top-left corner of the main menu

Step 2: Your profile will open, and you will be able to find the ID below the IGN.

The user ID will be present beneath the user name

Advertisement

There are several uses of the user ID, including for redeeming codes on the Free Fire official redemption website. Also, it is used to add friends in the game.

How to add friends with the user ID in Free Fire

You can follow these steps:

Step 1: First, press the 'Friends' icon on the top of the screen.

First, press the 'Friends' icon on the top of the screen. Step 2: The list of in-game friends appears, click on the 'Add' tab.

The list of in-game friends appears, click on the 'Add' tab. Step 3: In the search bar, enter the player ID of the user.

In the search bar, enter the player ID of the user. Step 4: Lastly, press the '+' to send the friend request. This person will then appear in the list of in-game friends after he/she accepts the friend request.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.