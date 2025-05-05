How to find garlic in Oblivion Remastered

Garlic in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered isn’t just for cooking — it’s a key alchemy ingredient that is very important for curing vampirism. Its effects include Resist Disease, Damage Agility, Frost Shield, and Fortify Strength, making it a solid pick for potion crafting. But if you’ve been bitten by a vampire and don’t want to go full Dracula, you’ll need six cloves of garlic to complete the Vampire Cure side quest.
This guide will explain how and where to find garlic in Oblivion Remastered.
Where to find garlic in Oblivion Remastered
Weynon Priory
The easiest place to get all six pieces of garlic in one go is Weynon Priory, a location tied to the main quest early in the game. It’s south of Chorrol and west of the Imperial City.
Once inside the main house, go upstairs and turn right. On Jauffre’s desk, you’ll spot a bowl with three garlic cloves inside. Across from the desk is a bookshelf with another bowl holding three more cloves. Be careful not to knock the bowls over — garlic can scatter violently and sometimes fly through the environment. The best way is to take the bowl first and then grab the garlic.
Lazare Milvan’s House
Head to Skingrad and look for Lazare Milvan’s house, located on the northern side of town.
You must break into the basement by picking a very easy lock or swiping the key off Lazare with some stealthy pickpocketing. In the basement, you’ll find four garlic clusters hanging and ready to grab.
Skingrad is filled with buildings that have garlic hanging in kitchens or on walls. If you're desperate, check houses one by one — most will have at least a clove or two.
Garlic cloves might be rare, but they're really easy to get. Whether you're stocking up for brewing potions or trying to cure a full-blown vampirism, garlic is a must-have in Oblivion Remastered.
