Star Wars Outlaws features an expansive map, within which hides many secret chests and caches that the player can find to receive rewards and items. One of these features is in the game's opening segment and can be found on the moon of Toshara. This is called the Hidden Stash and is quite difficult to find.

The trouble with the Hidden Stash is that someone has beaten protagonist Kay Vess to the chase! The second part of the quest begins with a new "Rehidden Stash" that players must find to collect their well-deserved rewards. Here are the steps to find the Hidden Stash and the Rehidden Stash.

How to find the Hidden Stash in Star Wars Outlaws

Once players unlock full access to Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws, they must make their way to the Dabah Power Station, situated just outside the city of Mirogana. Inside a bar, players can lean in and eavesdrop on a conversation between two smugglers. Upon listening, Kay learns that their hidden stash is located somewhere beyond a waterfall. This starts the quest line.

The bar where Kay can find the smugglers (Image via Ubisoft)

The smugglers talking (Image via Ubisoft)

Once the Intel shows up in the player's HUD, they must make their way to the waterfalls west of Jaunta's Hope. Situated between two waterfalls is an opening to a cave, where Kay lands up eager to find the hidden stash- only to find it missing!

The waterfalls where the stash is located (Image via Ubisoft)

The note mentioning the new location (Image via Ubisoft)

Conveniently, however, a note is placed, stating that the stash was moved to a new location.

How to find the Rehidden Stash in Star Wars Outlaws

Before proceeding further, players must have the Ion modification unlocked for their Blaster weapon. They will be provided with a new location near Grazing Fields, with an icon on the map pinpointing the location of the Rehidden Stash.

The location of the rehidden stash (Image via Ubisoft)

The location of the farmhouse (Image via Ubisoft)

Once players reach the location shown on the map, they must walk through the farm east of Jaunta's Hope. Within the farm is a large building with a distinctive red door. There is a distinguishable shutter on the side of the building. Have Kay stand next to it.

The farmhouse with the red door (Image via Ubisoft)

The shutter Kay must stand next to (Image via Ubisoft)

Now, players must use their incredibly cute and helpful sidekick, Nix. Have Nix make his way into the building, and once the prompt appears, have him hold down a button that will open a vent. Having equipped the Blaster Rifle with the Ion mod, players must now simultaneously have Nix hold the vent open, and shoot at the item which reveals itself when Nix unlocks the vent.

The Hidden Stash (image via Ubisoft)

This will temporarily provide Kay access to the building, which she should now go inside. Within it, players can collect miscellaneous resources, and of course, the Stash as well.

Rewards for collecting the Rehidden Stash

The rewards for collecting the stash may vary for each player. However, a guaranteed reward that every player will receive will be the Data Cylinder Minor Charm.

