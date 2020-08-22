Millions around the world play PUBG Mobile, and it didn’t take much time for it to become one of the leading games on the mobile platform. Each player is assigned a unique user ID, and they can set their character/in-game name (IGN) when they initially start playing. However, even the IGNs are unique, i.e., no two players can have the same name.

Many of the newer players are unsure where can they find their PUBG Mobile user ID and character name. If you are one of the those, then you are in the right place.

How to find your PUBG Mobile ID and character name

It is straightforward to find your PUBG Mobile ID and character name. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Start PUBG Mobile and click on the avatar on the top-right corner.

Press on the avatar present on the top-right corner

Step 2: Your profile appears, where you can find your ID and character name/IGN.

The profile of the player opens up

Step 3: You can copy both of them separately by clicking on the copy icon present beside them.

Advertisement

You can change this IGN by using the rename card. However, changing the ID is not possible, as PUBG Mobile assigns it.

How to change character name in PUBG Mobile

To change the IGN in the game, you are required to have a rename card. You can obtain it from several events, or purchase it directly from the in-game shop by spending UC. Follow the steps given below to change it:

Step 1: Go to the inventory and click on the section below the emotes.

Go to the inventory and click on the section below the emotes. Step 2: Click on the rename card and press the use button.

Click on the rename card and press the use button. Step 3: Enter the new name in the pop-up and click ok.

What are the uses of PUBG Mobile ID?

A PUBG Mobile ID is mandatory while using redeem codes. You are also required to provide this ID while purchasing UC from platforms like Midasbuy and Codashop.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)