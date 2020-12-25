How to find the stalker in Cyberpunk 2077's "Every Breath You Take" side job

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of interesting side missions that players can participate in to get more out of the entire game.

Every Breath You Take is the name of a mission in the game that revolves around a stalker. Named after the famous song by The Police, this is a pretty straight forward mission in itself.

Tracking down the Stalker in "Every Breath You Take" in Cyberpunk 2077

As mentioned before, this mission is pretty straightforward. There's not much effort that players need to put in to complete this quest.

All that players need to do is sit down on the bench in Kabuki and wait for Blue Moon to call them up and tell them to follow her. Very soon, players will see a lady called Greiselda Martinez walking around. Players need to follow her, and take her out from behind, stealthily.

Image via CD Projekt RED

Players need to perform a non lethal takedown on this individual because it's a mission where no killing should be involved. Once the stalker is taken down, Blue Moon promises to pay V their cut soon, while she waits for the cops to turn up and arrest the stalker.

The stalker is found with a poster of Blue Moon with her eyes gouged out, which is enough to identify him as the stalker in Cyberpunk 2077.

It's actually interesting to note that the developers named this mission after a song by The Police, which is also known as the stalker song, primarily because of it's lyrics.

Despite having a wonderful storyline, Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued with bugs, so much so that the developers had to release a refund program, especially for players on last-gen consoles.

It's sad that the game was so bugged at launch, despite all of the hype that surrounded it. And one can do nothing but hope that the upcoming hotfixes and patches begin to iron out all the issued that Cyberpunk 2077 has faced over the last few weeks.