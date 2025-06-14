How to find and use Glowshard in Deltarune

The Glowshard in Deltarune is one of those early items you pick up and wonder if it’s useful or just meant to be sold. While lacking an obvious role at first, it does serve a few specific purposes, both in and out of battle. There’s no way to farm them yet; they don’t drop randomly. So you’ll only get the few that are placed in the world.

Here is a guide on obtaining Glowshard in Deltarune.

Note: This article is a work in progress; more details will be added later.

Where to find Glowshard in Deltarune?

Interact with the dark hole with glowing light to get the Glowshard (Image via Toby Fox)

Glowshards are found in specific spots in the game:

Chapter 1 : Found in the early part of the Dark World (Underground area), Head east past the odd pawns and background figures. At the dead end, slide down the wall. Keep going until a fork — take the south path to find the Glowshard tucked in a dark hole as shown in the above image.

: Found in the early part of the Dark World (Underground area), Head east past the odd pawns and background figures. At the dead end, slide down the wall. Keep going until a fork — take the south path to find the Glowshard tucked in a dark hole as shown in the above image. Chapter 2: Found in Queen’s Mansion, in one of the rooms.

What is the Glowshard?

The Glowshard is a glowing item found in certain spots throughout Deltarune’s Dark World. It’s not a healing item or equipment — it sits in your inventory and can be used or sold. You can sell it to Seam's shop in Chapter 1 for 100 D$ or Chapter 2 for 150 D$.

Using the Glowshard in Battle

In Chapter 1, the Glowshard can be used in battle against Rudinn enemies. If you use it from the item menu during the fight, it will instantly Spare or Pacify the Rudinn, ending the encounter.

However, this effect only works on Rudinn, and it uses up the Glowshard permanently. Since Rudinns are easy to beat or Spare anyway, you can skip using the Glowshard this way. But it’s an option if you want to avoid dealing with them.

Should you sell or keep the Glowshard in Deltarune?

Selling the Glowshard is a fast way to acquire some Dark Dollars early in the game, especially if you want to spend that money on items of healing or better gear. However, if you don't need that money, it's fine to keep it, as the game is still in progress.

That's all for now on Glowshard in Deltarune.

