How to find Volcanic Ash in Dark and Darker: Location, uses, and rewards 

Dark and Darker is a PvPvE role-playing game that is set in a dark fantasy world, and it was released on August 7, 2023, by Inronmace on platforms like Microsoft Windows and GeForce Now. It requires you to craft various weapons and items that will help you in the game. These are made with the help of rare items, such as Volcanic Ash.

In this guide, we will explain the location and uses of Volcanic Ash in Dark and Darker.

Where can you find the Volcanic Ash in Dark and Darker?

What are the uses of Volcanic Ash in Dark and Darker? (Image via Ironmace)

Volcanic Ash is a rare item in Dark and Darker, used in crafting powerful weapons and fulfilling quest objectives. Unlike other items, volcanic ash does not have a specific location. You have to explore all the in-game areas and find ways to obtain it. Whether you are looking for a weapon or completing a quest, volcanic ash is an essential part.

One of the ways through which you can collect this item is by defeating the Skeleton Mahes, who are known for their dark magic. This means that it can take a significant amount of time to obtain volcanic ash. The one way you can kill the Mages is by using the Lightning Strike, which will blast them, leading you to ultimately get the rare item.

Once the Volcanic Ash has been acquired in Dark and Darker, it can be used in various ways:

Completing quests - To complete various quests, you will often come across tasks that require rare materials. Volcanic Ash is one such item. Collecting this material will require you to travel to volcanic zones, where intense heat and aggressive creatures guard the resources.

- When it comes to crafting high-impact weapons, volcanic ash plays an important role. Its unique functions make it crucial in forging gear infused with fire-based enhancements. This rare component is usually used to craft various weapons, such as Blazing Edge Longswords, Charredbone Staffs, and Emberforged Helmets. Selling the item to earn money - If you feel like not using the volcanic ash in the game, you can easily sell it off for 60 gold pieces per unit. There are a few buyers like Alchemists, Weaponsmiths, Armorers, and Mystic Traders.

