How to find White Poppy in Returnal

The Returnal: Ascension update has given players an endless Tower of Sisyphus to fight through. As players battle their way up the never-ending Tower of Sisyphus, several items and upgrades can be found along the way. One of those is the White Poppy.

White Poppy can be found randomly throughout the Tower of Sisyphus and are a story item. They can be used to further the player's understanding of Selene's story as it is told through the Tower.

How to obtain White Poppy in Returnal

It looks like players will need to depend on some luck and hope that the RNG is in their favor when finding White Poppy. They will need to fight their way up the Tower of Sisyphus and collect it when it appears.

Players have noted that they aren't found in every Tower of Sisyphus playthrough, and more than likely, all of them can't be collected in one run through the devastating Tower.

If they are available, players will find them in one of the rest areas rather than a hostile area. The spot where fabricating items and spending currency is the best bet.

What to do with White Poppy in Returnal

Each White Poppy will be added to the vase when collected (Image via Housemarque)

The unfortunate randomness of finding White Poppy might make it hard to understand what it is used for. Players should know it doesn't provide any character upgrades or benefits.

Instead, it will be used to unlock lore content in the hospital at the bottom of the Tower of Sisyphus. Whenever a player dies, they will be relegated to the hospital near the base of the Tower.

The first time, players can rest in the bed. The second time, they will see a smashed vase. Collecting a White Poppy in Returnal will see the vase come together and the item added to the vase.

A look at the White Poppy details screen in Returnal (Image via Housemarque)

Visit the hospital after every run where a White Poppy was gathered that ends in death. When all of them have been obtained, players can interact with the vase to trigger a cutscene.

This will provide details on Selene's story and what exactly her purpose may be at the Tower of Sisyphus. Finding the White Poppies and visiting the hospital should be a priority for those wanting to dive deeper into the game's lore.

