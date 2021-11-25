How to fix Forza Horizon 5 'Convoy not working' error

Forza Horizon 5, the newly launched racing game set on the streets of Mexico, has received positive reviews and gained a player base of over 10 million. Yet, many have encountered some bugs in the game.

The fifth title of the Forza Horizon was released on 5 November 2021. The game is developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox. Forza Horizon 5 is currently available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Microsoft Store and Steam. One can also get the game from Game Pass, for both PC and Xbox console.

Bugs and glitches in the initial stage are common in many games. Similarly, Forza Horizon 5 also has some bugs and glitches that can cause the game to crash or create issues in resolution. However, there is a solution to these persistent problems.

Forza Horizon 5: 'Convoy not working' error fix

One of the common bugs faced by players in Forza Horizon 5 is the 'Convoy not working' error, prohibiting them from playing multiplayer with their friends.

Players are facing errors while joining a party in Forza Horizon 5, restricting them from having a multiplayer experience in the game. Below are some of the possible ways to fix the 'Convoy not working' error in Forza Horizon 5:

1) Re-invite Friends

This technique has fixed the issue for some, but still not an official solution to dispel the error entirely.

All players need to enter the game in solo mode. One of the players needs to go online first. Enter the Horizon Life session. Ask another player (friend) to go online. The "A friend is online, do you want to join their convoy?" message will pop up on the friend's screen. Click on "yes."

2) Join and exit the Horizon Festival

This solution was suggested by the Reddit user, u/ Leather_Blacksmith32 to join and leave the Horizon Festival. This might fix the problem for some time, but players might find the same error appearing in the game again.

Join the convoy with your friends. Ride the car to the Horizon Festival location on the map, and join it. Go out of the Horizon Festival. Again join the convoy.

3) Check Server Connectivity

There might be a connectivity issue that can cause this problem. Thus, it is best to check if there are any problems on the servers.

Go to Settings, then click on Gaming. Click on Xbox Networking and then go to Server connectivity. If the result shows "blocked", it denotes the Teredo IPsec connection issue to the server. If the "Teredo is unable to qualify" message appears next to NAT type, visit the Teredo troubleshooting page. Follow all the guidelines to fix your connectivity issues.

4) Forza Support

The Forza Horizon 5 developers know about the convoy bug faced by the players and are currently working on it. Thus, one can expect a fix to the convoy error and other bugs in the game soon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul