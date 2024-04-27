How to fix Generic Storage Full notification in Manor Lords 

If you've played Manor Lords this week, the Generic Storage Full notification might have plagued your game. There have been some issues during its early access launch, such as this notification, which will show up whenever your settlement runs out of Generic Storage. This type of storage is mainly used to keep anything non-perishable.

So most items, apart from food and other perishables, are stored in your Generic Storage. You can upgrade it by building Storehouses, but even that may not end your troubles. Fret not, as we've got you covered.

This article will show you how to fix the Generic Storage Full notification in Manor Lords.

Disclaimer: The fixes mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work as the issue might persist despite implementation.

Ways to fix Generic Storage Full notification in Manor Lords

Rain will ruin any items left in the open (Image via Hooded Horse)

The worst thing about your Generic Storage being full is that your villager, who is responsible for storing items in there, will drop them outside if the storage is full. Depending on the difficulty with which you're playing, these items can be ruined by the rain.

The first way to rectify this problem is to build an additional Storehouse. If you don't have the space for another, upgrade your storehouse to bring it from 250 Generic Storage to 2,500.

Another way to get rid of the Generic Storage Full notification is to assign one of your workers to the Storehouse. Now, whoever is assigned will distribute items wherever they're needed; this is excellent for keeping your Generic Storage from filling up. You need buildings for trading in Manor Lord and other activities to ensure your workers always have a place to distribute items.

An Ox is all you need to help with your Sawpit storage issues (Image via Hooded Horse)

If you're getting the Generic Storage Full notification despite trying both these methods, take a look at your Sawpit. It is used to turn timber into planks and comes with a storage space of one. Whenever you put a piece of Timber inside the machine, it will get filled up, and you will get the Generic Storage Full notification.

The ideal way to fix this for good is to permanently assign an Ox to your sawmill. This will keep the storage from filling up as the Ox will constantly transport the stored materials, effectively avoiding the Generic Storage Full notification.