How to fix Manor Lords crashing on PC?

With a surge in popularity and new players, many are experiencing the issue of Manor Lords crashing on their PCs. This is to be expected since the brand-new city management and large-scale army skirmish simulation game was released recently via early access on digital storefronts for PC. However, the latest technical issues are preventing players from enjoying building their settlements to the fullest.

Thankfully, easy solutions are available, with advice offered directly from the solo developer. Here is everything players need to know about possible causes for and to fix Manor Lords crashing on PC.

Why is Manor Lords crashing on PC?

The game's official X account has offered some insight as to why these crashes are occurring. There are two primary reasons: Outdated drivers and AMD FSR. The former is fairly self-explanatory; GPU manufacturers (such as AMD, Intel, and Nvidia) release new drivers periodically, but there is little reason for most fans to usually update.

While this is not common, with Manor Lords it does seem like older drivers can sometimes cause instability issues in early access titles. As for FSR, this concerns AMD's Anti-Aliasing technique. In the case of Manor Lords crashing, the developer has singled out FSR on older GPUs and this issue may be fixed by disabling the setting until a fix is implemented.

Here are the main solutions to keep track of:

Update GPU drivers

Depending on which GPU players have, they will need to go to their respective manufacturer's website to download the new drivers and install them manually via the driver installer process.

While Intel fans do not have such an option, Nvidia and AMD users can use the company's official drive management suite (i.e. Nvidia GeForce Experience and AMD Software Adrenaline Edition) to make downloading new drivers easy.

Disable AMD FSR

According to the developer, Manor Lords crashing on PC seems to be linked to AMD FSR getting enabled automatically and is resulting in issues. The developer suggests finding the Settings.ini system configuration file to address the problem.

Here are the steps:

Go to AppData\Local\ManorLords\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor. Find and open Settings.ini file. Remove "fsr" from the line "ML.aaMode=fsr" so that it looks like this: "ML.aaMode=". Note that all of this will be without the use of brackets. Save the file and then try rebooting into the game to see if Manor Lords crashing is fixed.

Reinstall Manor Lords

This should always be the last solution as redownloading games can often be a hassle. But if players find nothing else is working, then this is the final stop. Players can uninstall the game completely from their PC via the following steps:

On Steam: Right-click the game name in the Library, then Manage then Uninstall.

Right-click the game name in the Library, then Manage then Uninstall. On Epic Games Store: Find the game in the Library, then click the three dots next to the game name and click Uninstall.

Find the game in the Library, then click the three dots next to the game name and click Uninstall. On GOG Galaxy: Select the game under the Library, then the settings option next to Play; here, click Manage Installation, then Uninstall.

Once Manor Lords has been removed from the PC, players can redownload it again and hope for the best.