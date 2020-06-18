How to fix ping in PUBG Mobile?

Tips and tricks to fix the ping issue in PUBG Mobile.

Ping in the game can happen due to a variety of reasons and not necessarily due to low internet speed.

PUBG is one of the most popular online multiplayer games. The game servers are adequate but sometimes many players face issues like higher pings that make the game-play completely unresponsive.

While some users may have a slow internet connection, even users with better connectivity can’t seem to get ping below 100 ms in some cases. So to resolve this issue, we have come up with this article where we have listed out several ways to fix ping in PUBG Mobile.

#1: Game Booster

Nowadays, most of the smartphones come with inbuilt game boosters that are designed to pause or stop background activities so that you can have smooth game-play. These game boosters can optimise the performance of the device by bringing down the latency and prioritising the bandwidth for the current game.

#2: Disable Background Syncing and Auto Update

Background Syncing:

Another way to fix the ping issue in PUBG Mobile is to stop background syncing of apps manually. You can do so on any smartphone device by opening the 'Settings' and going to 'Apps'. Then select the suspicious app and tap on 'Restrict data usage'. Now, uncheck both the options 'WLAN \ WiFi' and 'Mobile data'. Similarly, you can configure the 'Battery Saver' settings to restrict background activity in your mobile.

Auto Update:

Similarly, you can also disable the 'Auto Update' option from the Google Play Store. Here are the steps to follow in this regard:

Google Play Store Settings Auto-Update apps Don't auto-update apps

#3: Use VPN

Sometimes due to heavy traffic, the game servers can’t take multiple requests and that leads to higher ping rates. To avoid the same, you can simply change the server in PUBG Mobile and see if ping drops below 100. Besides that, you can also use a VPN that will connect you to a different server. There are various free VPN applications present in the App store. You can install any one of them.

#4: Close Background Applications

Before starting the PUBG Mobile game, make sure you close all other apps to reduce the ping in the game. Apps which are running in the background usually increase the data consumption on your network. Consider removing all the recent applications or ensure that only important apps are kept. Most of the times, this technique helps you to reduce the ping in the game.

#5: Repair the PUBG game

This can be done by logging out from your account. You will then be redirected to the login screen. Tap the 'Repair' button as shown in the image below.

Note: It will re-install PUBG from scratch and reset all your gaming configurations and custom controls.

