Cyberpunk 2077 released with a lot of in-game bugs despite the numerous delays. The game was unplayable on many consoles and received scathing criticism from several corners.

The bugs ultimately forced the developers to offer a refund scheme.

How to fix the "Play it Safe" bug in Cyberpunk 2077

As with any story-based game, certain quests are mandatory for progression. "Play it Safe" is a main storyline quest and also happens to be bugged. So, at this point, every player is likely to encounter this bug. Gamers, who have encountered this quest, have made their annoyance known.

At its core Cyberpunk is a good game with some amazing quests/writing but it just needed more development time to fix bugs and flesh out some gameplay systems. It was just not ready for release yet. We hold you at a higher standard than other publishers to make things right — DansGaming (@Dansgaming) December 14, 2020

Because of this bug, players don't get a call from Takamura despite waiting for a long time. CDPR is currently releasing patches, but the patches haven't fixed the bug entirely. However, there is an easier solution.

Players have to play through "The Afterlife" quest with Hellman. At this point, the clock will be ticking at 30%. This percentage will initiate the fix. Players can wait in the area, exhaust the 24-hour timer and reload the area. This will trigger the call from Takamura in Cyberpunk 2077.

Alternatively, players can re-enter the motel and click on the terminal, which allows them to choose a spawn point. Players can wait for the timer to run out where they spawn. Once the timer is out, players will receive a call from Takamura in Cyberpunk 2077.

If this doesn't work, there is another way to fix it. Players need to kill themselves in-game to get it to work. To get this fix to work in Cyberpunk 2077, players are required to exhaust the 24-hour timer, kill themselves, and reload the checkpoint. This should also trigger a call from Takamura.

These are three ways the bug for the "Play it Safe" mission can be fixed in Cyberpunk 2077. Those who don't want to attempt this fix can wait for CDPR to release their own version of hotfixes, addressing other bugs found within the game. For now, this fix should help out everyone who's facing this issue in Cyberpunk 2077.