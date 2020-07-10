How to fix PUBG Mobile crashing error in iOS devices

Here is a step by step guide to fix the PUBG Mobile crashing error in iOS devices.

The game, along with COD Mobile and other apps, is crashing on Apple devices.

PUBG Mobile crashing error in iOS devices fixed (Image Credits: KP Geek)

iOS users of PUBG Mobile have been reporting an error recently, where the game keeps crashing when launched. The same thing is happening with some other applications too, including Call of Duty (COD) Mobile, Facebook, Spotify and Pinterest.

According to reports, there is some error in the iOS SDK which is causing apps to crash. Therefore, any app using the Facebook login method is currently not opening in most of the iOS devices. But there is a trick that can be used to play PUBG Mobile until this error is fixed.

PUBG Mobile crashing error fixed

PUBG Mobile crashing on iOS devices

Follow the below steps to launch PUBG Mobile successfully on your iOS phones:

Turn off the Wi-Fi or mobile data in your iOS device. Now, go to the Settings>> Date and Time and turn off the 'Set Automatically' option. Set your date to 9th July 2020 and go back to the home screen. Open the PUBG Mobile app and click on OK on all the network connection unavailable notifications. It will take you to the login page of the game. Now, turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data and login with your account to play the game.

Here's a video explaining the same in detail:

Here is the announcement made by PUBG Mobile Devs:

We are aware of the current issue encountered by iOS users. This is something happening to multiple applications and games on the iOS platform and we are actively looking into solving it. Apologies for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience.

Due to this error, the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 has also been postponed, and will start on 11th July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST.

The @PUBGMOBILE World League East & West latest news. Thank you for your understanding and patience! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/hPY8ElZcfL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 10, 2020

